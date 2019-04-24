Natus Medical Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.3M (-11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, baby has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.