Silicon Labs rallies semis with upside outlook; SLAB +17%

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) rallies 16.9% after a Q1 EPS beat with in-line revenue and upside Q2 guidance that has revenue from $202M to $212M (consensus: $201.85) and $0.70 to $0.80 EPS (consensus: $0.63).

Analyst action: Stifel says the print suggests "an earlier and more robust recovery relative to the broader semiconductor markets." The firm maintains a Buy rating and raises its PT from $101 to the Street-high $115.

Sector impact: SLAB's performance, Teradyne's Q1 beats with in-line guidance, and optimism ahead of Lam Research's after-hours print kept semis in the green despite warnings from Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics.

