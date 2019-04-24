Anadarko deal 'would be a big stretch' on OXY's balance sheet, analysts say

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +12% ) confirms receipt of Occidental Petroleum's (OXY -1.6% ) unsolicited proposal for the company, saying it will review the proposal but reaffirms its previous recommendation of Chevron's (CVX -3% ) offer at this time.

APC's stock price is currently nearly 7% below OXY’s offer, suggesting the market thinks the new offer has more uncertainty - perhaps because APC's board did not seem eager to engage OXY, which says it made three offers for APC since late March that were either turned down or ignored.

Also, "the deal would be a big [financial] stretch" for OXY, says Wood Mackenzie's Zoe Sutherland. "A potential transaction would materially increase the company's leverage ratios and stretch its balance sheet."

Taking OXY's $3.5B of cost and capex synergies at face value and factoring in the $1B break-up fee, the pro-forma combined OXY-APC would emerge with net debt of ~2.4x 2020 EBITDA vs. OXY's stand-alone level of less than 1x, Bloomberg's Liam Denning calculates.

OXY says it would sell $10B-$15B of assets within a year or two to address the problem, but shows the deal is more of a stretch for OXY than CVX, Denning says, also noting stock buybacks likely would need to wait until 2021 at the earliest while OXY deals with leverage.