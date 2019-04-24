Eni -3% as Q1 profit misses estimates, production outlook maintained

Eni (E -2.7% ) drifts lower after Q1 adjusted net profit rose 4% Y/Y to €992M ($1.1B), below a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by the company of €1.05B.

Eni reiterates FY 2019 oil and gas production guidance of 2.5% growth, driven in part by increases at its giant fields in Egypt and Kazakhstan, with output accelerating starting in July after Q2 maintenance at its Kashagan and Goliat fields.

The company targets average yearly production growth of 3.5% during 2018-22 amid planned 2019 start-ups including the Area 1 oil project offshore Mexico, Baltim SW in Egypt, North Berkine in Algeria and Trestakk in Norway.

