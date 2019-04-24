Teck in early-stage talks to sell some copper projects, CEO says

Teck Resources (TECK -3.3% ) plans to sell some or all of its stakes in two smaller Latin American copper projects as it focuses on the major expansion of the Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile, CEO Don Lindsay says.

A feasibility study on the Zafranal copper-gold project in Peru is nearly finished and a pre-feasibility study on the San Nicolas copper-zinc project in Mexico will be completed this year, Lindsay says.

"We’ve had approaches and we've started a quiet dialogue on what may be possible," the CEO says.