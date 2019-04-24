Nasdaq, S&P go flat in late trading, Dow -0.1%

With less than an hour left to the regular trading session, the Nasdaq and S&P 500, pull up from a dip in the red, and are basically flat.

The Dow slips 0.1% .

Six of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are notching gains, while earlier seven had been in the minus column.

Energy ( -1.6% ) and communication services ( -0.6% ) are still the biggest decliners, while real estate ( +0.7% ) and utilities ( +0.6% ) are the best performers.

10-year Treasury price gains, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.52%.