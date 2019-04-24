Nasdaq, S&P go flat in late trading, Dow -0.1%

With less than an hour left to the regular trading session, the Nasdaq and S&P 500, pull up from a dip in the red, and are basically flat.
The Dow slips 0.1%.
Six of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are notching gains, while earlier seven had been in the minus column.
Energy (-1.6%) and communication services (-0.6%) are still the biggest decliners, while real estate (+0.7%) and utilities (+0.6%) are the best performers.
10-year Treasury price gains, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.52%.
The Dollar Index strengthens +0.6% to 98.18.
