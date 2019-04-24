Constellium +6% as Q1 revenues, adjusted EBITDA, shipments all rise

Constellium (CSTM +6% ) shoots higher even after missing Q1 earnings expectations, as revenues rose 11% Y/Y to €1.5B and adjusted EBITDA climbed 12% to €135M.

Q1 shipments of 413K mt increased 6% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to CSTM's Packaging and Automotive Rolled Product segment, where shipments jumped 9% to 281K mt and revenues rose 12% to €828M.

CSTM also maintains guidance of 8%-10% adjusted EBITDA growth and free cash flow in excess of €50 million in 2019, as it focuses on delivering 2022 targets of more than €700M adjusted EBITDA and leverage of 2.5x.