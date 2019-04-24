UBS exec connected to buyout loan to exit - WSJ

The manager of a senior UBS Group (UBS +0.6% ) investment banker who was dismissed for allegedly failing to tell managers about the details of a leveraged buyout loan plans to leave the bank by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Francisco Pinto-Leite was global co-head of leveraged finance at the time of the deal in question and supervised James Boland, who was fired for allegedly failing to tell his managers and the bank's compliance officials that the bond that the company was underwriting had been reclassified as a loan.

That distinction is important because as a loan, the transaction in subject to more regulatory scrutiny.

The reason why Pinto-Leite is leaving is unclear. One person the WSJ spoke with said his retirement has nothing to do with the LBO loan, while another said that Pinto-Leite knew about the transaction's reclassification.

