Chinese bid for EDP-Energias de Portugal nixed by shareholders

Shareholders of EDP-Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) vote to block a €9B ($10B) takeover bid for the utility by China Three Gorges.

The rejection comes amid growing unease within the European Union over a surge of Chinese state investment, but the Portugese company says shareholders rejected the deal because of a regulator requirement that would have modified their voting rights.

The move could open the way to an alternative proposal by Elliott Management, which owns a 2.9% stake in EDP, for the group to raise €7.6B from the sale of its Brazilian operation, Iberian thermal holdings and minority stakes in Spanish and Portuguese networks.

CTG is the largest shareholder in EDP with a 23% stake and has said it would remain a long-term strategic investor in the utility regardless of the final result of its offer.