Comparable sales shine at Chipotle

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 9.9% in Q1 to smash the consensus estimate for a 7.4% rise. Digital sales soared 101% during the quarter to account for 15.7% of all sales.

Restaurant-level operating margin rose 250 bps Y/Y to 21.0% of sales during the quarter vs. 19.8% consensus.

Labor costs fell 110 bps to 26.7% of sales off the extra sales leverage.

G&A expenses were up to 7.8% of sales vs. 6.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead at the full year, Chipotle expects mid to high single digit comparable restaurant sales growth vs. a prior forecast for mid-single digit growth. The restaurant company anticipates 140 to 155 new restaurant openings this year.

CMG -2.33% to $694.00 in initial AH trades. Shares have swung wildly in the past during the post-earnings AH session.

