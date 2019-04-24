Facebook +5% as revenue beats in Q1 marked by legal expense

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 5% in early after-hours action after generally topping and meeting expectations across its Q1 earnings report.

Daily active users were in line at 1.56B (up 8%), and monthly active users edged expectations by coming in at 2.38B (also up 8%).

"We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Total revenues rose 26% to $15.08B; ad revenues jumped 26% to $14.9B. Mobile ad revenue made up 93% of the total, up from 91% last year.

Costs and expenses, meanwhile, jumped 80% to $11.76B, as the company took on a $3B legal expense charge tied to the ongoing Federal Trade Commission inquiry. That amount could reach to $5B, the company says.

That expense jump crimped income from operations, which dropped 39% to $3.3B; operating margin, which fell to 22% from 46%; and net income, down 51% as reported to $2.43B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

