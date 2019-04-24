AGNC sees reducing monthly dividend to 16 cents per share

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) sees reducing monthly common stock dividend to 16 cents per share starting with the dividend to be declared in May 2019; monthly dividend is currently at 18 cents.

Cites expectation that Fed will hold short-term interest rates steady and "even more dovish stance" by the ECB.

Q1 net spread and dollar roll income per share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost, of 52 cents, down a penny from 53 cents in Q4 2018 and vs. 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $164M fell from $186M in Q4 and $225M in Q1 2018.

Q1 economic return on tangible common equity of 7.3%

Tangible net book value per common share of $17.23 at March 31, 2019, increased 4.0% from $16.56 at Dec. 31, 2018.

At March 31, 2019, the company's fixed-rate securities had a weighted average coupon of 3.83% vs. 3.84% as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on April 25 at 8:30 AM ET.

