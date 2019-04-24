Microsoft beats Q1 estimates with Azure strength

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +1.8% on Q3 beats with revenue up 14% Y/Y, Azure beating estimates, and Windows shaking off the Intel chip shortage. Guidance will come on the earnings call at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.

Segment revenue breakdown: Intelligent Cloud, $9.65B (consensus: $9.3B); More Personal Computing, $10.68B (consensus: $10.5B); Productivity and Business, $10.24B (consensus: $10B).

Productivity and Business revenue grew 14% Y/Y with Office Commercial up 14% in constant currency and Office Consumer grew 10% Y/Y. LinkedIn was up 29%.

Intelligent Cloud grew 24% with Azure beating estimates up 75% compared to the 76% gain in Q2.

More Personal Computing increased 9% with Windows OEM revenue +9%, Windows Commercial +20%, Surface +25%, and gaming +7%. Search ad revenue ex-TAC was up 14%.

Capex came in at $2.57B compared to the $4.54B consensus.

