Initiatives pay off at Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) reports unit revenue growth of 4.1% in Q1.

Fare revenue per passenger flight segment rose 1.6% Y/Y to $53.24 and non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment increased 1.6% to $56.20.

"Solid execution of our revenue initiatives and strong underlying demand trends drove adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of over 90 percent," notes CEO Ted Christie.

Spirit says it took delivery of five new aircraft (one A320ceo and four A320neo) during Q1 to end the quarter with 133 aircraft in its fleet.

