F5 Networks -4.3% with profit guidance light

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is down 4.3% postmarket after a narrow miss on revenues and some light profit guidance in its fiscal Q2 report.

Software solutions revenues grew 30%, pacing services growth that made up for flat product revenues. Overall, revenues rose 2.2%.

Non-GAAP net income came to $154.4M, up from $143.3M.

Net revenue breakout: Products, $237.9M (up 0.1%); Services, $307M (up 3.8%).

Cash flow from operations was $194M; cash and investments came to $1.6B at quarter's end.

For fiscal Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $550M-$560M (vs. consensus for $556.4M) and EPS of $2.54-$2.57 (below expectations for $2.62).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

