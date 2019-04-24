Stocks inch lower following yesterday's run-up

Stocks drifted sideways for most of today's session, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all falling by ~0.2% and the latter two indexes pulling back from all-time highs.

The energy sector (-1.7%) was the day's biggest loser among S&P groups as WTI crude oil pulled back 0.6% to $65.89/bbl following a spike in weekly domestic inventories.

One area of relative strength was the Dow Jones Transportation Average, which rallied 1%.

Anadarko Petroleum rose 11% after Occidental Petroleum made a new bid to acquire the company, AT&T fell 4% after posting disappointing Q1 earnings results, and Caterpillar slipped as its warning of a possible slowdown in its China business overshadowed better than expected earnings.

A further decline in Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index contributed to weakness in the euro, which fell 0.6% vs. the dollar, and pushed the U.S. Dollar Index up 0.4% to 98.06, its highest level since May 2017.

The move helped spark buying interest in the U.S. Treasury market, driving yields lower across the curve and sending the two-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.31% and the 10-year yield off by 5 bps to 2.52%.