Visa Q1 revenue driven by payments volume, processed transactions

Visa (NYSE:V) fiscal Q2 EPS of $1.31, beating the consensus estimate by 7 cents and up from $1.11 a year ago.

Q1 net revenue of $5.49B rose 8% from $5.07B a year ago as payments volume rose 8%, cross-border volume increased 4%, and processed transactions rose 11%.

Exchange rate shifts hurt net revenue growth by ~1.5 percentage points and a new revenue accounting standard increased net revenue growth by 0.8 pp.

Sees FY2019 adjusted EPS at high end of mid-teens including 1.5 pp of negative forex impact vs. prior view of mid-teens with 1.0 pp of forex impact.

Sees client incentives as a percentage of gross revenue 22%-23% for H2 and low end of 22%-23% for full fiscal year.

Shares fall 1.4% in after-hours trading.

