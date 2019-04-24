Netgear -8.8% as it warns on service provider shipments

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has tumbled 8.8% postmarket after a Q1 beat that contained downbeat guidance on an expected cut to service provider shipments.

Revenues rose only slightly, up 1.6%, but non-GAAP operating income jumped to $22.7M from $10.4M. And EPS rose to $0.60 from a year-ago $0.26.

Success in the quarter was driven by Orbi mesh networking, the Nighthawk Pro gaming line, cable modems and gateways, and the SMB switching portfolio.

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $215M-$230M, below consensus for $256.1M. "Given this decline in our topline and the increased marketing spend to support our WiFi 6 initiatives, second quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 0.0% to 1.0%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%," says CFO Bryan Murray.

He expects operating margin to "significantly" improve in the second half when service provider revenue and marketing spend return to normal levels.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

