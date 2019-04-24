Laredo Petroleum picks Chesapeake's Pigott as President, becomes CEO in Q4

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) hires Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) executive Jason Pigott as its new President, effective May 28, with plans to succeed Randy Foutch as CEO during Q4 2019.

Pigott has more than 20 years' experience in the energy exploration and production industry, most recently serving as Executive VP of Operations and Technical Services for CHK; before joining CHK in 2013, he spent 14 years at Anadarko Petroleum.

Foutch founded LPI in 2006 and has been Chairman and CEO since that time.