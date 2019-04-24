PayPal -1.4% as Q2 revenue forecast falls short of consensus

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) sinks 1.4% in after-hours trading after Q2 revenue guidance of about $4.30B-$4.34B on an forex-neutral basis trails the consensus estimate of $4.37B.

Sees Q2 adjusted EPS of 68 cents-70 cents vs. consensus of 69 cents.

For the year, revenue guidance of $17.85-$18.10B compares with the average analyst estimate of $17.99B, and adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.94-$3.01 compares with $2.89 estimate.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 78 cents, beating consensus estimate of 68 cents, rose from 57 cents a year ago.

Q1 revenue of $4.13B increased 12% Y/Y from $3.69B.

Q1 total payment volume of $161.5B increased 22% Y/Y; Venmo processed $21B of TPV, up 73%.

Operating margin of 22.6% vs. 22.5% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

