Apollo Commercial commits to over $523M of CRE loans YTD

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Q1 operating EPS of 50 cents rises from 43 cents in the year-ago quarter; beats 46-cent consensus estimate.

Q1 net interest income of $82.8M from ARI's $5.2B commercial real estate loan portfolio; compares with $63.2M NII in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, ARI committed capital to a $203.9M first mortgage loan ($197.0M of which was funded during Q1) and $244.8M of subordinate loans (all of which was funded during the quarter).

During Q1, ARI funded $110.3M for loans closed before the quarter.

Received $322.4M from loan repayments during the quarter.

Book value per common share of $16.13 at March 31, 2019 declined from $16.20 at Dec. 31, 2018, driven primarily by the vesting of stock awards related to its equity incentive plan.

Conference call on April 25 at 10:00 AM ET.

