Knowles +2.9% as Q1 earnings beat in weak handset market

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is up 2.9% postmarket after its Q1 earnings topped expectations against a "weak" market for handsets.

Revenues ticked up 0.7% due to "strong demand for Precision Devices, higher than expected Audio sales to Chinese OEMs, and increased microphone demand for Ear and IoT applications,” says CEO Jeffrey Niew.

Gross profit rose 5%, though, to $69.9M (non-GAAP); it made up 38.9% of revenues vs. a year-ago 37.4%.

The company logged a $0.03 loss per share on a GAAP basis; non-GAAP EPS rose 18%.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $185M-$205M (vs. consensus for $190.6M), gross profit margin of 38-41%, and EPS of $0.17-$0.21 (vs. expectations for $0.18).

