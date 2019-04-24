Tesla aims high after earnings miss

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it reaffirmed its annual deliveries guidance for 360K to 400K in 2019 and says it can hit 500K if the Gigafactory Shanghai comes on line. For Q2, Tesla guides for 90K to 100K deliveries,.

The company says it delivered 12,100 Model S and Model X vehicles in Q1 amid weaker demand.

Non-GAAP automotive margin ex-ZEV credits came in at 20.3% in Q4 vs. 24.7% in Q4 and 18.5% consensus estimate. Model 3 margins are reported by the company to have declined slightly to ~20% during the quarter. "We continue to target a 25% non-GAAP gross margin on Model S, Model X and Model 3, depending on variant mix and option take rates," notes the management team.

The EV automaker says its cash position decreased to $2.2B from $3.7B, due chiefly to a $920M repayment of convertible notes. Capex spending was $280M.

Looking ahead, Tesla says the Gigafactory Shanghai will be almost fully funded through local debt and $2.0B to $2.5B in capex spending is anticipated for the full year. "We believe this amount should be sufficient to continue to develop our main projects, such as Gigafactory Shanghai, Model Y and Tesla Semi, as well as for the further expansion of our Supercharger and service networks," say Musk and gang.

Profitability? Tesla says look for it in Q3 again.

Tesla shareholder letter

After all that, shares of Tesla are down 0.27% AH to $258.00.

