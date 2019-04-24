CVR Energy tops Q1 EPS consensus, maintains quarterly dividend

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) +3.2% after-hours as it easily beats Q1 earnings expectations and maintains a $0.75/unit quarterly dividend.

CVR reports Q1 EPS of $1.00 vs. $0.52 analyst consensus, revenues -3% Y/Y to $1.49B and $230M adjusted EBITDA compared to $205M in the year-ago quarter.

The company says weather conditions continued to impact results in Q1 by delaying the start of the spring fertilizer application, but the application is "now in full swing and we have seen strong demand during the past few weeks," and that it expects several million additional acres of corn to be planted this year.

CVI says its petroleum segment reported Q1 operating income of $156M on net sales of $1.4B, vs. operating income of $143M on net sales of $1.46B in the year-ago quarter, as refining margin was $16.55/bbl vs. $17.58/bbl a year ago.

Meanwhile, CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) reported a smaller than expected Q1 loss as revenues rose 15% Y/Y to $92M; UAN lowered its quarterly distribution of $0.07/unit from $0.12.