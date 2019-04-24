Cincinnati Financial Q1 NWP up 10% on price increases, growth initiatives

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Q1 operating income of $172M, or $1.05 per share, compares with $120M, or 72 cents, from a year ago.

Per-share beats the consensus estimate by 17 cents.

Q1 earned premiums of $1.33B rises 6% from $1.26B a year ago.

Q1 property casualty combined ratio of 93.0% compares with 97.9% in Q1 2018.

Property casualty net written premiums of $123M, rose 10% Y/Y, reflecting price increases and premium growth initiatives.

Book value per share of $52.88 at March 31, 2019, up 9.9% from the end of 2018.

Value creation ratio of 11.1% vs. negative 2.7% for Q1 2018.

Previously: Cincinnati Financial beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (April 24)