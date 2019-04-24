Weak Q1, distribution cut send Martin Midstream -20%

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) -19.7% after-hours as it reports a Q1 loss and cuts its distribution in half to $0.25/share from $0.50/share.

MMLP says Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $30.8M came in $7.1M below its guidance, citing "extreme weather patterns throughout our geographic footprint that negatively impacted the majority of our business segments."

The company's Sulfur Services segment missed guidance by $3M in Q1, as the fertilizer business experienced weak sales activity through mid-March as farmers were unable to plant acreage due to weather related disruptions affecting field conditions, although activity increased in late March.

In Natural Gas Services, warm winter weather drove propane sales volumes lower than estimated and the weak butane pricing environment that began in Q4 2018 carried over into Q1, contributing to a $2.8M guidance miss for the segment.

MMLP says the distribution cut allows it to retain $39.3M annually, enhancing its financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

MMLP also says it plans to sell certain non-core assets and reiterates the marketing of its gas storage assets.