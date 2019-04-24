PayPal delivers, bull sentiment should persist: Martins

"One might need magnifying glasses to find much weakness in PayPal's results that could explain bearish, post-earnings knee-jerk reaction," says SA contributor Daniel Martins of Storm-Resistant Growth.

Shares, which fell as much as 3.1% after-hours, is up 0.4% at 5:32 PM ET.

He likes PayPal's growth prospects for its expanding user base and lower sensitivity to broad market fluctuations.

Even with PYPL's 42% rally in the past 12 months, PayPal could advance further, Martins says. Venmo has plenty of room to grow, while margins continue to improve as the company gains scale.

Bull case is further enforced by a forward earnings multiple gap to peers Visa and Mastercard that continues to narrow, he says.

Disclosure: D.M. Martins is long PYPL.

Previously: PayPal -1.4% as Q2 revenue forecast falls short of consensus (April 24)