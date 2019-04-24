Duke Energy to sell commercial renewable energy stakes to John Hancock

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) agrees to sell a minority interest in its commercial renewable energy portfolio to Manulife's (NYSE:MFC) John Hancock unit for $415M.

DUK says the sale includes 49% of 37 operating wind, solar and battery storage assets and 33% of 11 operating solar assets across the U.S., plus the right to sell minority interests in certain additional wind and solar projects in the future.

DUK says the deal will help fund the its future growth capital plans with proceeds used to reduce future debt issuance needs, and it will retain most of the remaining tax benefits from the projects.