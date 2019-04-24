Brightcove +7% as it beats on top and bottom lines

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is up 7% postmarket after it topped revenue expectations and produced a better loss than expected in Q1 earnings.

Revenues rose 2% to $41.8M; of that, subscription and support revenue was $38.9M, up 3%.

Gross profit rose to $25.5M from $24.6M (gross margin 61%) on a non-GAAP basis. Operating loss widened to $4.8M from $2.4M.

EBITDA was $1.3M, up from $896,000, and non-GAAP net loss was $211,000 vs. a year-ago income of $85,000.

Cash flow from operations was $263,000, down from $935,000. Free cash flow was -$927,000 following a $1.2M investment in capex and capitalization of internal-use software.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $45.5M-$46M (above an expected $41.5M) and EPS of -$0.06 to -$0.07 (below consensus for -$0.03).

