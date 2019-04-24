CoreSite boosts year guidance for churn, capex

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $5.21-$5.31 compares with the average analyst estimate of $5.26.

Revises churn guidance to 7%-9% from 6%-8% as a result of a expected customer bankruptcy; CoreSite expects the customer to vacate its deployment in Q3 and provide payments for utilization of the data center room and termination of the current license in August.

Now sees 2019 total capital expenditures of $425M-$500M; had seen $400M-$450M.

Q1 FFO per share of $1.25 fell short of the $1.30 consensus estimate; compares with $1.26 in Q4 2018 and $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total operating revenue of $138.9M misses the $140.1M estimate; compares with $139.1M in Q4 and $129.6M in Q1 2018.

Conference call on April 25 at 12:00 PM ET.

