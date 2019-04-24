Microsoft issues in-line guidance for fiscal Q4; shares +4.2%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is up 4.% after hours now, following guidance that comes on the company's conference call tied to a Q1 report that beat expectations.

The call's on Q&A now, but before that Microsoft guided to overall revenue of $32.2B-$32.9B, vs. consensus for $32.63B.

It sees revenues in Productivity and Business Processes at $10.55B-$10.75B; Intelligent Cloud, $10.85B-$11.05B; and More Personal Computing revenues of $10.8B-$11.1B.

Cost of goods sold is seen at $10.65B-$10.85B, and operating expenses at $10.7B-$10.8B. It plans a sequential increase in capital expenditures.

For fiscal 2020, the company's expecting double-digit growth in revenues and operating income.