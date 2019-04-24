Morningstar logs 8% organic revenue growth in Q1

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) grew revenues with the solid organic gains and continued to add cash in its first-quarter earnings report.

The company's revenues rose 6.3%, to $258.9M. But organic revenue growth was 8.3%, due to currency effects. And license-based revenue grew 9.5% amid strong demand for PitchBook, Morningstar Data, and Morningstar Direct.

Operating income was up 4.2% to $49.5M.

Meanwhile, net income per share fell 21.4% (to $0.77 from $0.98) in a tough comparison: The prior-year quarter included an after-tax gain of $0.18/share from selling the 15(c) board consulting services product line, and an increase in stock-based compensation due to the PitchBook management bonus plan cut EPS by $0.06.

"Our licensing and credit ratings businesses performed particularly well, continuing momentum from 2018," says CEO Kunal Kapoor. "We experienced some headwinds in asset-based solutions, as the carryover effects from the late 2018 market decline affected investor confidence early in 2019."

Cash from operations was $59M, and free cash flow came to $40.3M.

