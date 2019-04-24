Chevron likely to win bidding war with OXY for Anadarko, most analysts say

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) may have to sweeten its offer for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) following Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) higher bid, but most analysts see CVX - 4x bigger than OXY - winning a bidding war.

"This sets up a virtually unprecedented scenario in the E&P industry: a genuine, outright bidding war," says Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov, who sees CVX trying to match or even top OXY's bid and ultimately taking control of APC while cautioning that any prediction is essentially a guess at this point.

CVX could raise its offer by $5/share but not much more, Mizuho's Paul Sankey says, as CVX could "tough this out" with its original bid on the view that APC shareholders will prefer its offer.

CVX will need to offer $72-$73, because at that level OXY would find it difficult to compete since APC shareholders prefer CVX shares to OXY shares, says Michael Bradley, managing director for equity sales at Tudor Pickering Holt.

"Our best guess is that CVX will come back with a competing bid because there is an immense amount of deal logic to this combination and also because APC assets are irreplaceable, so if you really want them then you WILL pay up," Bradley writes.