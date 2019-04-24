Spok logs record sofware revenues for Q1

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) hit record Q1 software revenue though overall revenues dropped 3% in Q1 earnings, and the company more than doubled net income.

Revenues overall reached $41.8M.

Meanwhile, EBITDA rose to $3.47M from $3.3M, and net income rose to $742,000 from $345,000.

Revenue breakout: Paging revenue, $21.7M (down 7%); Product and other wireless, $923,000 (down 4%); Software operations, $9M (down 4.9%); Software maintenance, $10.1M (up 8.2%).

It reiterated 2019 expectations for revenues of $156M-$174M (software revenues making up $75M-$85M), operating expenses of $155M-$165M, and capital expenses of $3M-$7M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Press release