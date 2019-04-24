Riskier Anglo American dropped by longtime J.P. Morgan bull

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) sinks 4% after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral after maintaining an Overweight rating for nearly three years.

Anglo shares no longer look as cheap, the company's 2020 earnings may see a cut, and capital returns may be constrained in H1, says JPM analyst Dominic O'Kane, who recommends a "tactical" long on Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) against a short on Anglo.

O'Kane thinks Anglo faces serious risks ahead, with a high degree of uncertainty about its Minas Rio tailing dam project in Brazil; an absence of an approval by year-end 2019 could cause a 20% negative impact on 2020 earnings, he estimates.