Washington Prime sees Q2 NOI at lower end of range

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) sees Q2 FFO per share of 25 cents to 28 cents, short of the consensus estimate of 29 cents.

Reaffirms 2019 FFO per share guidance; now sees 2019 comparable NOI growth for Tier One and Open Air properties at the lower end of its -3.0% to -1.0% range due to the impact of several large national retailer bankruptcies that occurred during Q1 2019.

WPG slips 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q1 FFO per share of 31 cents exceed the 29-cent average analyst estimate; compares with 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $168.8M misses the consensus estimate of $169.3M; falls from $172.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Tier One comparable NOI decreased 5.7% Y/Y, while Open Air comparable NOI increased 0.6%.

Q1 leasing volume rose 20% Y/Y to 1.4M square feet and number of lease transactions increased 10% Y/Y.

Conference call on April 25 at 11:00 AM ET.