Slack plans to make prospectus available as soon as this week - WSJ

Slack (SLACK) plans to make public its prospectus for a direct listing on the stock market as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The messaging platform submitted its filing to regulators confidentially in February and is aiming to make it available by this Friday, they said.

The document will show that the company is on track for about $500M in annual revenue this year, one of the people said. And because it continues to spend money on growth, it's not yet profitable, the person said.

