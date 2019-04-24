Tesla talks insurance, Model Y production and Gigahopes

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) addressed some of the most burning questions of investors and analysts during the post-earnings call.

While maintaining demand is still strong for S/X/3, Musk conceded that delivering vehicles to three continents is the most difficult logistics problem he has seen.

The EV automaker is still trying to decide where it will produce the Model Y compact SUV, although Musk flipped the script a bit by saying the Fremont car plant was the leading choice.

CFO Zach Kirkhorn stated that the average sale price of a Model 3 in North America is around $50K. The anticipated fall in the average Model 3 sale price isn't expected to keep the automotive margin rate from approaching 25% over the long haul as production scales up.

In a positive update, Tesla says the Gigafactory Shanghai plant is expected to reach its full production potential by the end of the year and is seen achieving a capital spend per unit of capacity that's less than half of what the company currently sees at the Fremont facility's Model 3 line.

The question of how self-driving insurance might work was answered in part by Tesla's disclosure that an insurance product of its own is in the works. There is some interesting potential with linking driving date to insurance rates, according to Musk.

Those looking for a Tesla buyout may be disappointed by Elon Musk's saying that ship may have sailed.

Finally, Musk seemed warmer to the crucial question of a capital raise by saying there is merit to the idea.

TSLA -0.14% AH to $258.30 after some bouncing around.

