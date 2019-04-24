Renewable Energy's free cash flow generation merits Buy rating at BWS

Renewable Energy Group (REGI -0.1% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $31 price target at BWS Financial, which says the company has reached a point where it can operate on a stand-alone basis while still benefiting from green energy incentive programs.

BWS believes demand drivers for biomass-diesel are still growing and, unlike ethanol, it is an area of the alternative fuel industry that could see an increase in demand and provide earnings power for REGI.

Congressional passage of the federal biodiesel tax credit for 2018 would give REGI $237M in cash, which the firm says is not included in any of its estimates.

Feedstock prices remain favorable for REGI, and the long wait for biodiesel tax credit cash could cause some smaller refiners to scale back or close operations since many are completely reliant on this cash, but BWS says REGI has reached the scale to generate free cash flow without it.