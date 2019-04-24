Citrix CFO Del Matto resigns

Shortly after its earnings release, Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) said in an SEC filing that its chief financial officer resigned.

Andrew Del Matto resigned his roles of executive VP and CFO April 19, to be effective April 26, to pursue another opportunity in California, the company says. He had joined the company just over a year ago after serving in the same role at Fortinet.

It's appointed Jessica Soisson as interim CFO effective today; she's been VP, corporate controller and principal accounting officer.

The company will conduct a search for a permanent CFO among internal and external candidates.