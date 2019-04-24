Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged, updates guidance

Largely as expected, the Bank of Japan maintained its policy balance rate at -0.1% and 10-year JGB yield target about zero, and adjusted forward guidance.

It maintained its forecast for 2019 core CPI (including sales tax) at 1.1%, but trimmed its expectations for fiscal 2020 core CPI to 1.4%, from a previous 1.5%. Its fiscal 2021 forecast is 1.6%.

On GDP, it expects 0.8% in 2019, down from a previous 0.9%; 0.9% in 2020, vs. a previous 1%; and 1.2% in 2021.

As for guidance, the bank says it intends to maintain "current extremely low levels of short- and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020, taking into account uncertainties regarding economic activity and prices including developments in overseas economies and the effects of the scheduled consumption tax hike."

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, OTC:JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, JAMF, BBJP, DJPY, FLJH, FLJP, UJPY