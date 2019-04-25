SoftBank investing $125M in Alphabet's Loon for sky-based Internet

A SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) unit is investing $125M in an Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) spin-off that's working on their mutual problem: trying to get Internet access to underserved areas using high-atmosphere connectivity.

HAPSMobile, part of SoftBank's domestic telecom company, has worked to solve the issue using drones, while Alphabet's Project Loon has floated networking equipment using a large balloon.

They're both facing off against deep-pocketed entrepreneurs working to beam Internet from low-earth-orbit satellites, and so are looking to collaborate.

“I’m confident we can accelerate the path toward the realization of utilizing the stratosphere for global networks by pooling our technologies, insights and experience,” says SoftBank Corp. Chief Technology Officer Junichi Miyakawa.