Marketers look to esports to find younger consumer

Powerful brands such as State Farm, Disney (NYSE:DIS), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Sephora, Kellogg's (NYSE:K) Cheez-IT and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) are all turning to esports as a way to find consumers between 18 and 35 years old that may have already cut the cord to traditional TV.

Early data from Nielsen has shown that brands backing esports have seen some benefit, even if they aren't naturally aligned with the growing form of entertainment.

Last year, 39% of brand exposure in esports competitive broadcasts was from non-gaming related companies.