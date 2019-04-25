Tech giants impress

Strong earnings reports from Microsoft and Facebook have set up the tech sector for a strong day.

"With Facebook, investors had concerns about pressure from U.S. and EU regulators, which hasn’t come to pass, and privacy concerns haven't slowed growth especially in emerging markets," stated Pacific Life Fund Advisors' Max Gokhman. "With Microsoft, Azure has really been supporting them. The broader takeaway for tech is that so long as business and consumer sentiment holds up there’ll be continual growth for them," he noted.

Microsoft is up 3.59% in premarket trading and is flirting with the $1T market cap mark, while Facebook is 7.05% higher . The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up 0.75% in the early session.

