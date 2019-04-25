BAML expects strong back half for Wynn Resorts

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

BAML points to several catalysts, including "flattening out" of China macro data and easing policy that pave the way for improving Macau gross gaming revenue growth in the second half of the year and the Encore Boston opening in June that can drive EBITDA growth.

Analyst Shaun Kelly also sees the opportunity for accelerating capital returns or M&A out of Wynn in the late fall or early 2020 as capex falls back.

BAML assigns a price objective of $165 to Wynn.