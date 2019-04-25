Weak guidance trips up O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) tracks lower in early trading after posting a Q1 revenue miss and setting guidance below expectations. Management kept it pretty simple during the earnings call, blaming rain for soft Q1 traffic.

Looking ahead, the company expects Q2 EPS of $4.55 to $4.65 vs. $4.69 consensus and full-year EPS of $17.37 to $17.47 vs. $17.78 consensus. Full-year revenue of $10.0B to $10.3B is anticipated vs. $10.2B consensus.