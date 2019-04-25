Southwest Airlines higher after soothing guidance

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) tracks higher after besting consensus estimates with its Q1 report even as the MAX groundings impacted results.

The closely-watched unit revenue metric was up 2.7% during the quarter. Load factor slipped 50 bps to 81.0% as capacity growth of 1.4% outpaced revenue passenger miles growth of 0.9%.

Southwest's MAX update: "Currently, the timeline is uncertain for the MAX aircraft return to service. In the meantime, we have proactively adjusted our published flight schedules for the next several months and removed all MAX flights through August 5th. Our goal is to stabilize and protect the integrity of our flight schedule, while providing dependability and reliability for Customers booking their summer travel. The MAX aircraft represents less than 5 percent of all daily flights, and the vast majority of our Customers' itineraries have been unaffected by the MAX groundings... The flight cancellations in first quarter 2019, and the resulting lower available seat mile (ASM, or capacity) growth, year-over-year, created significant pressure on our first quarter unit costs. Flight cancellations are expected to drive unit cost pressure for the duration of the MAX groundings."

Looking ahead, Southwest expects unit revenue growth of 5.5% to 7.5% in Q2.

Shares of Southwest are up 1.46% in premarket trading.

