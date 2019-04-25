UPS dips after light Q1 results

UPS (NYSE:UPS) reports revenue increased 2.5% in the U.S domestic segment during Q1 to $10.48B vs. $10.7B expected. Growth in ground revenue per piece was up 2.9%. Segment operating profit was $694M vs. $756M a year ago.

International revenue was down 2.1% Y/Y to $3.46B. Revenue per piece adjusted for currency was up 2.3%. Segment operating profit rose 3% to $612M.

"Our transformation initiatives are enhancing revenue quality and creating network efficiencies that will increase our long-term earnings power," says CEO David Abney.

The company expects adjusted EPS to be relatively flat in Q2 compared to a year ago. For the full year, UPS sees EPS of $7.45 to $7.75 vs. $7.52 consensus and adjusted free cash flow of $3.5B to $4.0B vs. $4.05B consensus.

Shares of UPS are down 1.25% in premarket trading to $113.00.

Previously: United Parcel Service misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (April 25)