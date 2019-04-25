UBS Q1 EPS falls Y/Y, hurt by i-bank, wealth management

UBS (NYSE:UBS) Q1 adjusted profit before tax of $1.58M fell 21% Y/Y due to a challenging market environment and a strong prior-year performance.

The market environment improved toward the end of the quarter and into April, said Group CEO Sergio Ermotti. Higher invested assets are expected to lead to an increase in recurring revenues in Global Wealth Management and Asset Management, compared with Q1 2019.

Q1 EPS of 30 cents, beating consensus estimate of 26 cents, increased from 8 cents in Q4, fell from 41 cents in Q1 2018.

Global Wealth Management adjusted PBT of $873M vs. $1.10B a year earlier; Q1 2019 net new inflows of $22B.

Personal & Corporate Banking adjusted PBT of $391M rose from $380M a year ago.

Asset Management adjusted PBT of $109M vs. $107M a year ago.

Investment Bank adjusted PBT of $221M sank from $619M a year ago.

