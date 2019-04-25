Comcast reports profit boost on internet adds

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reports mixed Q1 results with a profit beat (+17% Y/Y) and revenue miss with sales up 18% Y/Y.

Net chang es: High-speed internet, +375K (consensus: +354K); Voice, -53K; Video, -121K (consensus: -113K).

The only Cable Communications segment that didn't beat consensus was Advertising with $556M in revenue versus the $576.1M estimate.

NBCUniversal revenue totaled $8.31B. Sky brought in $4.8M.

Operating cash flow was $7.2B, FCF totaled $4.6B, and capex was $2.1B.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

